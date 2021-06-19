Abandoned developer Blue Box Game Studios finally reveals a name, although it doesn’t appear to be Kojima’s. It is indeed of the name of the company itself and its meaning.

In a recent tweet, the studio behind the PS5 exclusive revealed that information after a question to its followers. The question he asked to understand what exactly the word Blue meant.

The answer came today and revealed that in reality it is not the color blue but rather an acronym. In fact, this word means Best Level User Experience, or better experience at the user level.

The message was then accompanied by a particular phrase: “Those who were among the first to guess will receive a DM shortly!” It therefore appears that some lucky ones will receive important information about the game.

The correct answer is: BEST LEVEL USER EXPERIENCE It stands for unique gameplay interactions with unparallel user experiences. Those who were amongst the first ones to guess it, will receive a DM shortly! – BLUE BOX Game Studios (@BBGameStudios) June 19, 2021

We recently told you about the possible connections between this mysterious title and Hideo Kojima, the father of the saga of Metal Gear Solid. However, these theories seem not to have such solid foundations but not even an official denial by the Japanese author.

One of the users tweeted a photoshopped image of Kojima with an extravagant mustache to the same company. The BlueBox Studios profile he replied pointing out how the author looks Turkish.

He looks Turkish with that mustache! – BLUE BOX Game Studios (@BBGameStudios) June 19, 2021

For now we know that a certain Hasan Kahraman is at the head of BlueBox Game Studios. But if we go to translate the surname into Japanese we get Hideo and the language to be used would be Turkish.

That it is therefore complex and cumbersome mystery that will end with a reveal shortly? In the past Kojima had also created the pseudonym of Joakim Mogren, anagram of his name and surname, at the head of Moby Dick Studios to present Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain. We just have to wait for new elements on which to hypothesize for this title for PlayStation 5.