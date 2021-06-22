Blue Box Game Studios, the indie developer at the heart of a bizarre internet conspiracy involving Hideo Kojima, has once again denied it has any involvement with the Metal Gear Solid maker.

In a video message posted this morning, director Hasan Kahraman faced the camera to pass on a message Blue Box has now stated repeatedly: it is not involved with Kojima, and it is not working on a new Silent Hill game.

If this sounds familiar, that’s because Blue Box said as much back in April. And again last week on Twitter. And now again today.

Why is Blue Box still having to state this? On the one hand, there’s not controlling the internet’s love of a good Kojima conspiracy theory. After all, Blue Box denying all this is surely just proof of the conspiracy!

Discussion has also been fueled over the past week as various industry figures have stated they are in contact with Blue Box – including Summer Game Fest’s Geoff keighley and Bloomberg’s Jason schreier – in order to uncover the truth.

And, of course, Blue Box has in the past stoked the flames of this rumor itself. In a now-deleted tweet posted on 15th June, the developer teased its upcoming project Abandoned actually had a new name “first letter S, last letter L”.

So, what is Blue Box actually up to? Apart from stirring up vast amounts of misplaced internet interest, it is working on Abandoned, a creepy indie survival horror for PlayStation 5. All evidence, so far, points to that being it.

“I’m a real person,” Kahraman said in his video statement. “I’m not really associated with Hideo Kojima, I’m not an actor, I’m not working on Silent Hill.

“I just wanted to show you guys my face and that I’m real. And hopefully we’ll do a Q&A soon, we’ll just figure out when it will be and we’ll talk more.”