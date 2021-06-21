Abandoned, the mysterious horror game that is becoming more and more famous on the net, could be a remake of Silent Hill, according to an interesting discovery by a user. This hypothesis is in fact based on the possibility that what appears to be a typo may actually be a clue.

It all starts from the post published by PlayStation Blog last April 7, in which the project is officially presented. We have already addressed the possibility of a connection between this game and the famous author Hideo Kojima, analyzing the various clues and theory currently available.

What the twitter user points out to us is what initially looks like a typo instead it could be a clear clue as to the nature of the work. In describing the power of the new PlayStation 5 console, of which the game seems to be an exclusive, one thing immediately catches the eye.

It’s about the sentence “We # re making sure the environmental quality is as close to the real thing as possible”, in which the hash character is present in place of the apostrophe. This character, especially in recent years, has taken on the meaning of hashtag, especially within the social network.

It would therefore seem a typo but could instead be a clue, as the sentence would completely change its meaning. If the hashtag theory is true, then the message that appears confirms that Abandoned is a remake.

Whether or not it is a remake of Konami’s famous horror game, surely the title is making a lot of talk about itself, including theories, hypotheses and small clues. Originally yesterday had to see the release of an app that contains the long-awaited trailer.

With a tweet the company apologized, admitting that the release is postponed to Friday 25 June for some cottrantempi. Furthermore it will be explained how to use the app within the game, in what appears to be a true integration between the real world and the video game.