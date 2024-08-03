Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/08/2024 – 18:10

The Civil Police of Maranhão are investigating the origin of more than R$1 million in cash found in the trunk of an abandoned car in São Luís, the state capital. The case has taken on electoral overtones and involves people close to Mayor Eduardo Braide (PSD), who is seeking reelection this year.

When contacted by the press, the Communications Department of the City of São Luís reported that Carlos Augusto Diniz Costa, former advisor to Mayor Eduardo Braide, was dismissed as soon as the city became aware of his participation in the incident described in the press. Regarding the episode under investigation, he said he advocated that the police investigate and that, in the event of any illegality, those responsible be punished.

The vehicle remained parked for 15 days in front of a middle-class condominium in the Renascença neighborhood until a tip-off led the police to the scene last Tuesday, the 30th.

The money was divided into notes of R$50, R$100 and R$200. After counting it with the help of a machine, the police announced that the amount was R$1,109,350.00.

The police suspect that the money is related to the election period, but they have not yet ruled out other illicit origins.

The relationship with municipal politics gained prominence after the driver, the man who introduced himself as the owner of the car and a former owner of the vehicle were identified.

Police recorded that the driver who took the car to the place where it was parked is Guilherme Ferreira Teixeira, a former special advisor to the Government Secretariat of São Luís. He held the position until February 2023.

Furthermore, the man who introduced himself to the police as the owner of the vehicle is Carlos Augusto Diniz da Costa. He held a commissioned position in the Municipal Secretariat of Information and Technology of the city of São Luís, and was dismissed after the case became public on the 31st.

After Guilherme parked the car, another vehicle stopped next to him so he could get into the passenger seat. According to the police, this other car is registered in the name of Mayor Eduardo Braide’s (PSD) mother, who died in 2010.

Eduardo Braide’s main opponent in the race for the capital of Maranhão, federal deputy Duarte Jr (PSB) decided to explore the case. This Saturday, the 3rd, he used social media to criticize the current mayor.

“Braide, you put São Luís in the police pages and so far you haven’t given any explanation. Silence is consent! Your attitude is a disgrace to our city and the entire country,” he wrote.

Guilherme Teixeira, the driver of the car, has been close to the Braide family for years. In addition to having worked at the city hall, he was an advisor during Eduardo Braide’s term as federal deputy until 2020.

After leaving the city hall in 2023, he became a technical advisor to Fernando Braide (PSC), state deputy and brother of the mayor. Fernando is on leave from his mandate. His substitute is deputy Soldado Leite (PSC), who decided to dismiss the employee after the repercussions of the case.

Braide told the Maranhão press that he was surprised to receive the information and that he would await the outcome of the investigation. Leite said that he learned about the case through social media and decided to resign until all the facts were ascertained.

