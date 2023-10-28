15-year-old Albanian boy is abandoned by his father: scared, he asked the Carabinieri for help using the telephone translator

A very sad story occurred in recent days in the Bologna area, and which had as its protagonist a 15 years old of Albanian origins. After arriving in Italy with his father, the man abandoned him and then returned to his homeland alone. Not knowing what to do, the little boy asked for help however he could, in a very special way.

A very sad story of abandonment, which unfortunately had as its protagonist a little boy just 15 years old.

It happened on the evening of last Tuesday 24 October, when the soldiers of the Carabinieri command of Navile, a Bolognathey saw the teenager alone, ringing the doorbell of the barracks.

Opening the door and letting him in, they found a simple boy in front of them, alone, scaredscruffy and who couldn’t even speak Italian.

To explain what happened to him, he used very cleverly the translator on your phone.

What had happened to the 15 year old

In practice he told the Carabinieri that he had arrived in Italy together with his Popewhich then it was vanished into thin air leaving him alone.

For the previous 24 hours he had wandered around the city and then spent the night in a city park.

Realizing that they were faced with a case of child abandonment, the Carabinieri contacted a interpreterwho with his work helped the 15-year-old better explain what had happened.

He and his father had arrived on a plane from Albania a few days earlier, on October 19, landing at the airport of Milan Malpensa.

The man, a 46-year-old Albanian, had promised his son to go to Italy to find his fortune, but once he ran out of money he would then abandoned to himself.

After leaving him alone in Bologna, the 46-year-old would head to Bariwhere he would have boarded a ferry for return to his homeland. The charges against him are now very serious: abandonment of minors or incapable children and aiding and abetting illegal immigration.

As for the little boy, he was immediately entrusted to the social emergency workers of Bologna who will now take care of him. The authorities will probably now try to contact her family.