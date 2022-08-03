Last Monday he was found by elements of the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) the lifeless body of a man inside the trunk of an abandoned truck on the streets of the Colonia San Lorenzo TlaltenangoMayor Miguel Hidalgo.

The Suzuki brand vehicle was reported by neighbors, who stated that it had been abandoned since the previous Saturday night between Pepe Ortiz corner Military Engineersso uniformed men came to tow it.

It was at that moment when experts discovered the body in his trunk, which would have died of strangulation at least four days ago and was unknown.

Body was director of La Salle

It was not until this Wednesday, August 3, that authorities from the SSC and the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office (FGJCDMX) announced that he was identified by the name of Henry “N”43 years old and was wanted by his wife.

They also indicated that he served as deputy director of Human Capital of La Salle Universityso the educational institution issued a note for his death.