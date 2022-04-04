Blue Box Game Studios, authors of Abandonedthey asked their audience via Twitter if they are interested in see some gameplay of the Prologue version of the game. The answer, at the time of this writing, is 64% “Yes”, as might be expected.

As you can see in the tweet above, Blue Box Game Studios wrote: “Do you want us to show a development film of Abandoned Prologue?”. The answers were “Yes” and “No, just work on the reveal”. At the moment, the winner is yes. We recall that the presentation of Abandoned has been postponed over and over again and many have lost patience and above all have lost interest in this game, around which many conspiracy theories have been born, according to which it was secretly a Kojima project . Not so, as the developer has confirmed several times.

In a according to tweetBlue Box Game Studios states that “Your grades have helped us a lot! Just to be clear, we’ll show some gameplay but with some limitations. We’ll explain which ones later. Just don’t expect a full presentation! It’s still in full development and not ready. , that’s why the Prologue has been postponed. Remember that. ”

In other words, the team should have decided to show something Abandoned, or rather its Prologue version. It is not clear what and, for sure, it will be a far from definitive version, but at least the game would finally have a face. To date, we have practically seen nothing of the horror adventure.

Recently, the developer also claimed to have contacted Konami, publisher of Silent Hill.