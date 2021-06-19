Abandoned continues to be one of the greatest videogame mysteries of recent years: announced almost quietly by Blue Box Game Studios, a practically unknown team but able to count on the direct support of Sony, the title should be a first-person cinematic survival horror.

If it were just that, there would be nothing special about its existence, but it is the great elusiveness that surrounds the project and its creators that has sparked the interest of the public.

The clues, the beliefs of the players and the cryptic words of journalists, insiders and influencers converge in a single and single rumor: Abandoned is, in reality, a title developed by Hideo Kojima and it will be none other than the next silent Hill.

In support of this rumor we have precisely the opinions of insiders and journalists, who are convinced that behind all this there is the eclectic developer, the actions of Konami that focus on the imminent reveal of a new chapter of the horror series, the fact that the initials of the head of Blue Box, Hasan Kahraman (who has not yet officially shown), are H and K and that the name itself is a simple translation of Hideo Kojima in Turkish.

Also, we must not forget the precedents: before revealing Metal Gear Solid V, Kojima showed a piece of the game under a false identity, claiming to be the neo-developer Joakim Mogren of Moby Dick Studio.

As players continue to examine the evidence, Blue Box’s Twitter channel stepped in to reveal two new pieces of information: First, they stated that Abandoned will be released on PS5, but that “PC gamers will rejoice”, a sign that we will also have a PC version of the game. title.

The second information is instead linked to the name of the studio: “Blue” does not refer to the color blue, but is an acronym, whose extended meaning is “Best Level User Experience“.

All of us are obviously delighted with this extra information … too bad they reveal absolutely nothing about Abandoned and, above all, do not confirm or deny the phantom ties with Kojima and Silent Hill.

Unfortunately, we will have to wait until June 20, the date on which we will witness the Abandoned gameplay reveal, to know the truth … or, to prolong the mystery, who knows?

