This is the sad story of a poor man unnamed cat abandoned because sick. Just when he needed care, affection, the closeness of a human family, those who lived with him thought it best to get rid of it as you would with a refusal, an object that you no longer want. The rescue of this poor defenseless creature is incredible.

Photo source from Scottish SPCA’s Facebook

The little gray-haired kitten, just 8 weeks old, was found suffering in the street. The owner abandoned him and without treatment his health conditions were destined to worsen day by day. On July 27, however, kindhearted people found him in a county south of Scotland.

Those who found him in poor health near the Coalburn Road, a suburban road that connects the towns of Elvanfoot and the homonymous Coalburn, could not help but collect that wad of fur and take him to the vet, hoping to be able to save him. .

The rescue of the kitten on Dumfries Road is unbelievable: to help him the volunteers of the local charity, the SSPCA (Scottish Society of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) which every day works to lend a hand to animals in need.

Volunteers took him to the vet. He suffered from an acute eye infection and did not have a microchip, so it will be difficult to trace the family he lived with and track down the culprit of abandoning him. Now, however, he is in good hands, even if his health is critical.

Photo source from Scottish SPCA’s Facebook

Unnamed cat abandoned because he is ill: he needs urgent care

The SSPCA that is taking care of the cat asks all users to give possible information if they recognize that cat. Hoping that he can soon recover and find his forever home.