Following the confusion about the future of the project, the director of Abandoned talked about why the developer Blue Box deleted various tweets about the game, the status of the playable prologue and the situation surrounding the release of the title for PS5.

Talking with IGN, Hasan Kahraman from Blue Box Game Studios said the developer removed older tweets about the game in an effort to keep information about Abandoned up to date. “Basically, the tweets got deleted because part of the concept changed, and I thought maybe deleting tweets and then tweeting more relevant information would be a better idea, which actually wasn’t a good idea.“said Kahrama.

“Now I have learned to keep them. Even if the information or concept has changed, I will keep the older information because people will eventually see for themselves what the difference is and then see what is more real.“.

Many fans saw the removal of the tweets as bad news, leading some to question the game’s existence and to assume that it was canceled or that it was just an elaborate scam. In response Blue Box released a statement addressing the rumors, assuring fans that the title will arrive.

Kahraman went on to discuss the Abandoned prologue and stressed that, despite the widespread hypothesis, it will not be a demo. Rather, it will be his “standalone game” with a price that will be low-end, as the prologue will only have a couple of hours of gameplay.

“The revenue collected from the Prologue will actually be used to fund the development of Abandoned, right? So, we’re actually self-financing the game“explained Kahraman.”So, that’s why we want to publish the Prologue first. “

Kahraman also said that more content will arrive in Abandoned’s Realtime Experience app throughout 2022, although no specific information has been provided.

“The reason people haven’t seen anything in the game yet, nor in the development, is because I’m simply afraid. I’m not going to lie“said Kahraman.”I don’t work for Ubisoft. I don’t work for an AAA publisher who tells me what to do, which basically tells me which game I should make“.

“And the progress of development, not everyone could understand it because players don’t see, they don’t understand what ‘in development’ means. The players don’t care“.

“Players only care about what they are seeing at the moment. And I’m between these two choices where either … I decide to actually show some of the development or to wait for a real reveal.“.

On his own Twitter feed, Kahraman wrote a heartfelt appeal to the community saying “give it a break“.

Eventually, Kahraman once again claimed to be a real person and not an actor hired to talk about Abandoned.

“I am what I say I am. There is no other truth than this. “

