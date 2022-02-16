The story of the little dog Pittie Cardi, abandoned by her lonely family, scared and covered in mud near a railway track

Pittie Cardi she is a poor dog victim of human cruelty. Fortunately she met two angels who changed her life forever.

It all started on a normal day, one woman he was walking home in the rain when he saw a poor little dog sitting alone near a track. It was completely covered in mud.

Guided by her great love for animals, the lady tried to get close to the dog, to reassure him. The latter is though escaped life scared.

After several attempts, she contacted some friends and asked them to help her get it. Leaving him there would have meant condemning him to starve or run over by the train. He was terrified because some human being had it betrayed and abandoned.

It took a good four hours before the group managed to put a leash to take him away from that place.

He was so scared that I thought I’d sit next to him and calm him down. Eventually he let go. I think he felt my good intentions and was aware that he had no alternative.

When his savior realized it was a female of pit bull, decided to call it Pittie Cardi.

The new life of Pittie Cardi

When the woman took her home and the puppy met her husband, a special bond.

The first night she slept with the man and hasn’t moved away from him since.

My husband looked at me and said: ‘This is my puppy’. I was really moved, I had never seen him behave like this with a dog.

Of course, that scene made her realize she couldn’t separate them anymore and she finally decided not to to adopt Pittie Cardi in an official way. Today the puppy is happy with hers new human family.