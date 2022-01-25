That of Abandoned is undoubtedly one of the most “peculiar” topics that the videogame people faced in 2021. Theories, rumors, half-truths and so on and so forth, an infinite succession of rumors and rumors that, at least for now, they have essentially led to nothing. Well, in the last few hours a new piece of the puzzle has appeared on the web, a hidden audio file that might reveal what Abandoned it really is.

More specifically, the audio file in question was found within the site of Blue Box and would identify as a Japanese audio recording full of detail right on Abandoned, as explained on the subreddit “/ r / Kojimbox” (now closed, however), a place where many users have studied the matter.

In particular, the file talks about the existence of a “Blue Box” project created by artificial intelligences, which were the basis for a videogame development experiment using AI.

The first project linked to this experiment, such Zero Cellhowever, would not have been successful, to the point that the entire job was canceled, but from the audio it is possible to deduce that now this artificial intelligence tool seems to have been tested and it would now be ready to run at full capacity.

In short, it seems that the question Abandoned is far from resolved and indeed, on closer inspection, the more time passes, the more the story behind this strange project thickens, reaching heights that honestly we never expected. Regardless, we are faced with a story that we will remember for a long time to come, for better or for worse.

In the course of these last few weeks, moreover, Hasan Kahramanhead of Blue Boxhe found himself forced to calm down the videogame people due to the countless offenses and threats that have come to him and the other developers of Abandonedbut we haven’t received any production information since.