Thursday, December 5, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Abandon X or resist

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 5, 2024
in Business
0
Abandon X or resist
0
SHARES
5
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

There are ideological or principled reasons that push people to leave network Their businesses in sectors such as space, automobiles, artificial intelligence and energy will now be much more protected and more deregulated. And democracy most threatened.

But I believe that, in this timely debate that rigorously feeds the +Democracy movement, the option to take depends on what each person is looking for when they open an account on a social network. The motivations are very different. The same as deciding to migrate to another digital platform or resist.

#Abandon #resist

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Next Post
The Norwegian sovereign wealth fund disposes of the shares of the Israeli operator that serves the occupied West Bank

The Norwegian sovereign wealth fund disposes of the shares of the Israeli operator that serves the occupied West Bank

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result