The government plans to introduce a ban on lowering the living wage in the regions. Two sources close to the Cabinet of Ministers told about this to Izvestia … The restriction will apply if the size of the new minimum is calculated to be less than the rate set in the previous year. Adjustments in the methodology of these calculations are also being discussed: in accordance with one of the proposals, the value of the federal subsistence minimum will be correlated with the median salary in each region. The initiative will insure citizens against cuts in social benefits and minimum wages, but it will not help to overcome poverty or significantly improve the quality of life of Russians, experts said.

Upward course

The subsistence minimum (WL) is a socially oriented economic indicator that is designed to assess the living standards of the population, as well as to develop and implement social programs. Each region has its own PM. It is calculated on a quarterly basis based on the minimum consumer basket and can increase or decrease depending on price fluctuations … The size of the all-Russian PM is determined by the Cabinet of Ministers at the same frequency; today it is 12,392 rubles for the working-age population. As of the beginning of 2020, there were 18.5 million Russians living in Russia, whose incomes were less than this amount.

According to the government’s plan, in the near future, the constituent entities of the Federation will be prohibited from reducing their regional living wage – even if the consumer basket becomes cheaper. … Such an initiative was discussed at a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, the corresponding point is planned to be included in the bill on determining the value of the PM, sources told Izvestia. The ban will be in effect if, according to calculations, the size of the new minimum is less than the rate set in the previous year.

Wherein lowering the living wage is a fairly common practice … For example, only in the second quarter of 2020, compared to the same period of 2019, the subsistence minimum of the working-age population decreased in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug (from 17,707 to 17,511 rubles), Dagestan (from 10,363 to 10,199 rubles), Sevastopol (from 12 381 to 12 164 rubles). A decrease was also recorded in the Sverdlovsk and Smolensk regions (from 11 763 to 11 713 rubles and from 12 088 to 12 038 rubles), follows from the data of Rosstat.

Photo: Izvestia / Pavel Bednyakov

As the Ministry of Labor stated earlier, it is this indicator – the size of the subsistence minimum of the working-age population in the second quarter – that is used to justify the minimum wage (it cannot be lower than the subsistence minimum in January-March) and the amount of social payments. It is believed that it is the closest to the average annual PM size.

Besides, the government is discussing adjustments to the methodology for calculating the subsistence level. It is assumed that its value in Russia as a whole will be determined on the basis of a basic set of products, while a special coefficient will be established for the subjects … It will be based on the ratio of the federal subsistence income (at 42.5%) and the median income in each individual region. A revision of approaches to determining the value of the subsistence minimum, as well as the minimum wage, will occur every five years.

The Ministry of Labor told Izvestia that no such instructions have been received yet. However, it was noted there that are working out different approaches to the establishment of a living wage, including on the basis of international experience , as well as suggestions for updating the consumer basket. No final decisions have been made yet, the ministry said. Izvestia sent a request to the government.

The methods for determining the subsistence level have been repeatedly criticized, including by the president. In January 2020, Vladimir Putin announced the need to revise the structure of the consumer basket and increase the share of vegetables, fruits, fish and meat in it. Then he made an amendment to the Constitution stating that the minimum wage cannot be less than the subsistence minimum. This guarantees the fulfillment of social obligations by the state. Now this norm is enshrined in the Basic Law of the country.

Guarantees for Russians

The government’s initiative to prohibit the reduction of the living wage is positive, because it will insure citizens against cuts in social benefits , believes Maxim Parshin, senior analyst of the ACRA regional ratings group. The innovation will allow not to reduce scholarships, benefits, the minimum old-age pension, etc. in case the basic consumer basket loses in value.

– The ban will give citizens confidence in the future. Thus, the government shows concern for the Russians. , – the expert believes.

For the population of Russia, the innovation is undoubtedly good , agreed Andrey Piskunov, director of the group of ratings of the authorities of the NKR agency. However, it will close the regional budgets a way to optimize spending during the crisis, because one of the easiest ways to save on social benefits is to lower the cost of living for citizens. If the federal government is not ready to pay for the initiative and send additional transfers to the regions, it can expect an increase in the debt burden of regional budgets, the expert said.

Photo: Izvestia / Alexey Maishev

As Izvestia previously wrote, 47 regions completed the first half of 2020 with a budget deficit. The total “minus” in January-June amounted to 213 billion rubles. At the same time, the government has already allocated 200 billion rubles as emergency aid to the constituent entities of the Federation so that they can finance social obligations to citizens. Another tranche in the amount of 100 billion is planned in the fall, the Ministry of Finance reported.