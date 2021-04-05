Juan Carlos Escotet, owner of Abanca, and Francisco Botas, CEO of the entity, in a file image.

Abanca has bought the Portuguese entity Novo Banco, rescued by the Lisbon Government, its business in Spain. Novo Banco España provides the Galician entity with a business volume of 4,287 million, a staff of 172 employees and a network of 10 offices and 102 financial agents. The Portuguese entity makes a special contribution in the areas of personal, private, as well as business, corporate and institutional banking, according to the Galician entity.

Abanca assures in a statement that with this operation, subject to the permits of the different authorities, it will reach 100,000 million euros in business volume and has achieved this through acquisitions, since it is the bank that has made the most purchases since 2021 .

The first was the integration in 2014 of Banco Etcheverría; in 2017, the purchase of Popular Servicios Financieros was made; In 2018, Abanca acquired Deutsche Bank Spain, and also in 2018 it bought its bank in Spain, Banco Caixa Geral, from Caixa Geral de Depósito. In 2020, the purchase of Bankoa took place, whose integration process will end during the fourth quarter of 2021.

The strategy of buying and adding benefits

This strategy involves buying banks below their book value. In this way, Abanca will improve its results thanks to the fact that the difference between what is paid and its book value is recorded as a benefit, called goodwill, as stipulated in accounting standards. Abanca can do so because it has become an entity specialized in absorbing and improving acquired entities.

After the operation, which Abanca assures that it presents a low execution risk and minimal capital consumption, the bank led by Juan Carlos Escotet, based in Betanzos, will have a volume of assets of 71,338 million euros and will manage 42,368 million of loans to customers, 46,037 million deposits and 11,789 million of off-balance sheet liabilities. It will have 6,312 employees and 745 offices.

Abanca highlights that the purchase strengthens its position in Spain and especially in Madrid, and in business segments that it deems strategic. The first is the Personal and Private banking business, which has already grown in recent years with the development foreseen in its Strategic Plan and with the purchases of the Deutsche Bank PCB network in Portugal, that of Banco Caixa Geral in Spain and, most recently with the acquisition of Bankoa.

Business and insurance

The second of the axes that will be reinforced with the purchase of Novo Banco’s Spanish network is the business of companies, especially in off-balance-sheet operations and foreign activity. In addition, Novo Banco will provide growth potential in lines such as insurance activity. The insurance business is in full growth in Abanca after the relaunch of the Life company and the creation of Abanca Seguros Generales jointly with Crédit Agricole Assurances, which already has permission to operate and will launch its first own products in the coming weeks .