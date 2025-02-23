The collapse of the international image of Russia for invading Ukraine three years ago and the sanctions adopted in the West as punishment have specially harmed their magnates, especially those closest to President Vladimir Putin. Such is the case of … Roman Abramóvichformer chelsea patron, the emblematic London team, although he denies that the war in Ukraine has benefited him in some way.

With a current fortune of almost 10,000 million dollars, Abramóvich, 58 years old and Jewish of origin, was in the group of influential people and close to the Kremlin who intervened in the designation of Putin in 1999 to succeed Borís Yeltsin. He is one of the best known Russian oligarchs in the world for his eccentricities, glamor, ostentation and sumptuous properties throughout the planet. Also for the three wives with whom he had seven children and from whom he ended up separating. Dasha Zhúkova, the most famous and with which he lived ten years, was the last one he divorced. It is counted on the networks that is now related to Natalia Gotsi, a 39 -year -old Ukrainian model.

The Russian billionaire had to get rid of Chelsea in May 2022 after the sanctions imposed by the United Kingdom and the blockade of its current accounts for its alleged involvement in the offensive against Ukraine that Putin triggered on February 24 of that same year. Before having to leave the English club, Abramóvich tried to fix the mess by promoting negotiations to stop the conflict that extended throughout March and culminated in failure at the beginning of April 2022 in Istanbul.

Many Chelsea fans continue to miss Abramóvich. The Chelseblues.ru website of Russian followers of the London team ensures that on February 25 at Stamford Bridge they will protest against US owners and dream of the return of the Russian magnate. “We talked about this every day and we think about how Chelsea would have been if it had not been for the events of 2022. It was actually a terrible penalty to lose Roman and their management team,” these anonymous fans write on the page. According to them, «you will see many images of Román in Stamford Bridge. Everyone wants to remember how it arrived in 2003 and how much he did for our club ».

He was present in those failed conversations in Istanbul between Russian negotiators and their peaceful efforts have continued until today. Abramóvich, who maintains contacts with Jared Kushner, Trump’s son -in force Kiev to accept Moscow conditions for an armistice. To that same circle belong two other Potted Russians, Dmitri Ribolóvlev and Kirill Dmítriev, also with strong links in the American elite. Both participated last Tuesday in Riad in high -level negotiations between Russia and the United States.

Abramóvich had to sell his Kensington London mansion after the British authorities refused to prolong the visa, after which he acquired real estate in Turkey, where he has tied one of his yachts, the powerful ‘eclipse’, of the five superembarcations that It has. But, already in 2018, after receiving Israeli nationality, Abramóvich intensified its investments in Israel and a palace was built in the select neighborhood of Neve Tzedek in Tel Aviv, an office building nearby and a mansion in the city of Herzliya. Through its foundations, Norma Investments, Ervington Investments and Millhouse, has put money in numerous projects, especially in the sectors of telecommunications and high technologies.

Israel, Türkiye and Russia

So that the former owner of Chelsea lives between Israel, Türkiye and Russia. But it is in his birth country where he spends less time. Russian media say that it has sometimes been seen in the spa city of Sochi, where it also has multiple properties and, last month, through Millhouse, it acquired a land of 33.6 hectares with the Skolkovo Innovation Moscow Center, The Russian Silicon. In the same environment it already had Skólkovo Park, exclusive housing zone, Skólkovo Golf Club and Terma Grand.

It also has actions of the Evraz Metallurgical Holding and Norilski Nikel, in addition to gold, copper and silver mines in Chukotka, region of which he was governor. But his enormous heritage initially kneaded it with oil, with the Sibneft company. It was sold in 2005 to the Russian energy giant Gazprom.

According to the Russian economic newspaper ‘RBK’, the European Union has proposed to Abramóvich and other Russian oligarchs completely cancel all its businesses in Russia and invest in Europe in exchange for the lifting of the sanctions and the possibility of establishing and travel Continent. This was announced by the representatives of the EU council during the public hearing held on February 11 at the Supreme Court of the European Union during the view of several Russian billionaires. Without such requirements, reports the Russian digital publication in English ‘The Moscow Times’, the assets that Abramóvich still had frozen in Israel were unlocked this month, a gesture that analysts relate to Trump’s arrival at the White House.