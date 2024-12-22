Ábalos’s bravado and cockiness are paid for by the left

It is truly traumatic to witness behavior like that of José Luis Ábalos from the high responsibility of a party that defines itself as left-wing. There is nothing that can be done in the political sphere by a progressive government to compensate for the damage that the ex-minister’s movie-like ‘sugar daddy’ attitude is causing in public opinion’s perception of progressive ideology. It is not only the corruption, the bribery, the tacky and vulgar nature of the case, but the ineffable, cocky and Torrentian behavior of those involved destroying everything for which the ideas of social justice and the redistribution of wealth fight and fight.

José Luis Ábalos appeared to denounce the Civil Guard for having intercepted his correspondence while he was a deputy and, therefore, with capacity, which he considers to have been done illegally. I wouldn’t be surprised if that had happened because we don’t have very clean precedents when it comes to the behavior of our State security forces and bodies, but let’s not fool ourselves, José Luis Ábalos is not motivated by a desire for democratization or ethical cleanliness. to report a possible violation of fundamental rights, he is simply looking for a way to get out of jail by seeking legal subterfuges because he is not capable of defending himself and responding from the bottom up. What is known and confessed is so serious that its presence in Congress with the minutes that correspond to the Valencians is indefensible.