News in the Koldo case and new information that is being given in the media at which José Luis Ábalos has exploded. It has been in ‘Everything is a lie‘(Cuatro), a program in which he collaborated for a time. Today, with Marta Flich at the helm, some messages sent by the former Minister of Transport to the space management have been made public. With them he wanted to respond to what some journalists said this morning and he was emphatic about it.

Specifically, as the reporters from ‘Everything is a Lie’ have shared live, this is what he said José Luis Ábalos: «Aldama has not paid me anything. That underwriting is clearly deeded and how it has been paid has been certified before a notary. That I had income, man, and so did my ex-wife. Another of the references has been the following: «I know about the purchase and sale contract. What counts is the writing, so I have already requested rectification because the headline is false – alluding to the headline that has been published in a digital medium. Regarding whether to sue or denounce this type of press, he said in an ironic tone that “I can’t cope so I don’t know if I will denounce the medium.”

Finally you have added references to Isabel Diaz Ayuso. Well, more specifically to his partner: “We are worshiping Aldama but this is a sewer story. Imagine that they do it to Ayuso’s boyfriend. We set up a national case with the prosecutor and they set up an operation to get an envelope. And we don’t say anything? It’s okay now!

Just this morning José Luis Ábalos shared on the social network In it he said: "I want to categorically deny the headline and the unverified information disseminated today by the digital 'El Español' and that alludes to me in relation to one of my patrimonial properties." In five points he details these denials, which can be seen in the content of the commented social network, which can be seen below.









A few minutes ago he shared a reference to The Sixthdenouncing “harassment in my private home in Valencia and where I am accompanied by a minor under 11 years of age who is not deserving of this harassment and harassment.”