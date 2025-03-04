The comedian in charge of imitations in The intermediate, Raúl Pérez, became ‘José Luis Ábalos’ on Tuesdayand went to the La Sexta program, where they set out to find the ‘ideal niece’.

“This is The favorite dating program of former Picaflores and Corruptmins“Dani Mateo said while introducing the candidate, Cristina Gallego.

“I’m a little nervous because It is my first time on TVwith a minister no. Once I saw Ángel Gabilondo, but there was no chemistry, only the ibuprofen that I took for the headache, “said the actress.

Cristina Gallego and Dani Mateo, in ‘The Intermediate’. Atresmedia

Wyoming’s collaborator asked ‘Ábalos’ what he was looking for in love: “Have two good … skills: dialogue and listening. In the end, the first thing attracts her of a woman is her conversation “, causing Matthew’s laughs.

The first thing that Cristina asked was what size she had, justifying saying that “it is because I love making giftsbut if you are going to put like this … What do you do? ”





She replied that she was a criminal lawyer: “The same can even give you a hand with yours … “the collaborator of the La Sexta program told him.

‘Ábalos’ admitted that “that has a job is a Red flagbecause I am a romantic of the usual. I like us to know each other, let’s go to the cinema, give him flowers, a job in a couple of public companies … the preliminary of a lifetime, “he says.

“At what time do you think we are? What will be the following, put on a floor?“Cristina told what ‘Ábalos’ replied:” I just had a free one in Plaza de España. ”

After offering an iPhone to his candidate for ‘niece’, Cristina decided to leave: “I knew I had to have signed up for Farmer looking for a wifebecause Although they are restored in manure, they give less disgust“He concluded.