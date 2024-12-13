He assures that if there are messages with the commission agent, they will be about football and not about commissions
One of the most serious accusations that Víctor de Aldama raised against former minister José Luis Ábalos in his brief presented a few days ago before the Supreme Court had to do with his first-born son, Víctor Ábalos. According to the commission agent, he had a relationship with him for…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Ábalos #removes #son #Aldamas #accusations #announces #lawsuit
Leave a Reply