The defense of the former Minister of Transport, José Luis Ábalos, has registered two filing cabinets with a thousand pages in the Supreme Court to try to refute accusations against him such as the alleged bribery of the commission agent Víctor de Aldama by making them available, through a company , a half-million-euro villa in Línea de la Concepción (Cádiz).

Regarding this matter, Ábalos provides the contract that he signed with the company that owns the home, the hydrocarbon marketer Have Got Time, which obliged him to pay two months of deposit in advance and 2,500 euros of rent per month. Also the screenshots of the transfers, 5,000 euros for the first and 2,500 for the month of July, and the documentary evidence that he stopped paying the rent, it was claimed and he reached an agreement to dissolve the contract with the company.

«I acknowledge receipt of your letter at the request of your principal Have Got Time SL in relation to the lease contract for the home located in the Alcaidesa Playa Urbanization, La Línea de la Concepción, dated July 1, 2021 and I inform you that given the unforeseen circumstances that have prevented me from paying the outstanding rental income, I wish to take advantage of the alternative of termination of the lease contract and forgiveness of the outstanding debt that you offer me,” says the email. addressed to the company lawyer who signed Ábalos in February 2022.

By then, he had already received a burofax warning him of judicial eviction proceedings for non-payment of rent. What the UCO has been pointing out is that who was really behind this house were Víctor de Aldama and his partner, Claudio Rivas, who was trying to get a hydrocarbon operator license and to whom Koldo García, through the commission agent, would have arranged a meeting. .









The thesis of the investigation is that when this authorization was rejected, in October 2021, Ábalos was evicted, who even planned to re-rent the home to tourists.

The email for the negotiated termination of the contract



ABC





In his statement before the judge in the Supreme Court last week, the former minister completely disconnected both events. He argued that he had been evicted exclusively for not paying. Hence, he contributes both the agreement and the one that was signed for its dissolution as well as the transfers that he did make, to maintain that it was a personal project (rent with option to buy) that was frustrated when his family circumstances changed.

Regarding this perspective of re-leasing, the UCO was based on the intersection of two conversations. In one, on July 28, 2021, Ábalos asks Koldo to make copies of the keys to the house “for Víctor (his son) and Manu to see if they can rent it to tourists.” In another, Koldo speaks with this Manu who is scheduled as a “friend of Víctor Ábalos” and tells him: “by the way, thank you very much for the topic home.”

The defense of the former minister contributes “with the consent” of both Koldo García as his interlocutor completed the conversation to show that they were talking about another home, located in Marbella, where that friend of Víctor Ábalos invited the advisor to spend a few days.

Writings, minutes, reports

There are other documents in the two filing cabinets that he has delivered to the Supreme Court on the same day that the investigating judge, Leopoldo Puente, has made a request to the Congress of Deputies to be able to formally and completely investigate him.

His defense brief includes the deeds of the home that Víctor Ábalos owns, in order to defend that it precedes the events investigated and his son has nothing to do with the plot; to the reports of the Court of Accounts on the purchases of masks, through the appearances of different charges related to those purchases in the Senate investigation commission or the orders by which the Delcygate was archived.

He also provides in his defense the audit carried out in the Ministry of Transportation on the road works that Aldama points out as rigged in exchange for commissions. It does not include, however, the one carried out by the same department on mask contracts and which revealed irregularities.