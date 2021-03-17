The Minister of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, José Luis Ábalos, and the Second Vice President of the Government, Pablo Iglesias, in a file photo. EFE

Reduce rents in stressed areas by up to 90% if the owner lowers the price by at least 10%. That is the formula that the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda has brought to the last meeting on the future housing law to contain rental prices. The department headed by José Luis Ábalos raises an extensive battery of tax credits in its proposal, to which EL PAÍS has had access, although it has not managed to convince its counterpart from United We Can, represented in the negotiations by the Ministry of Social Rights ( that Pablo Iglesias will continue directing until April 14).

The PSOE’s approach is to reduce the current tax reduction of 60% that applies to all rents (that is, for six out of every 10 euros they collect from rents, landlords are not taxed) up to 50%. From there, that percentage can be increased depending on whether the lease meets certain requirements, and the juiciest percentages are reserved for the so-called stressed areas. These are the areas in which, according to the official rental price index, prices have risen more than a certain level, which must be regulated by the autonomous communities and municipalities. Once that declaration is proposed, it will be discussed in a bilateral commission between the autonomous community and the State for the inclusion of the stressed area in the Budget law. The declaration would be valid for three years and would be extendable for annual periods, justifying that the situation has not been corrected.

What would be done in those areas? The socialist proposal is that the competent Administration draw up “a specific Action Plan that will program the necessary measures to correct the imbalances evidenced in its declaration, as well as a development calendar.” The State, in addition, will collaborate in said plan, both encouraging the growth of the rental offer in that area and directly favoring lower prices. This last point is where the 90% bonuses come in (the general 50%, plus 40 additional points) for landlords who agree to lower the rent of a new contract by at least 10% with respect to the previous price. Transport exemplifies that on a lease of 700 euros, it would be lowered at least 630 euros, so the owner would stop receiving 840 euros but calculates that the tax benefit would be close to 950 euros.

Along with this, it is also proposed that the new apartments that come for rent in that area, regardless of the income they have, benefit from a 70% discount, a measure to increase the offer, which in theory would also contribute to moderate the prices. In general, not only in stressed areas, but in all, Transportes plans that those who rent at prices limited by a legal norm (the so-called “affordable rent”) benefit from a tax incentive of 60%, instead of 50% general.

The meeting this Wednesday between David Lucas, Secretary General of the Urban and Housing Agenda, and Ione Belarra, Secretary of State for the 2030 Agenda, has ended without an agreement. United We can sources criticize that “the offer of the PSOE consists of dedicating public resources to assume, by all taxpayers, the reductions in rent made by those who have a rental home.” They also consider that it is a breach of the Government agreements against their proposal, which is to freeze rents that are below the average prices set by the official index and lower those that are above to that ceiling.

More incentives

The approaches are very far away. Transportes highlights that its plan “contemplates both effective mechanisms aimed at curbing abusive rent increases, containing or even lowering rental prices in stressed market areas; as a set of measures to favor the supply of affordable housing ”. The last agreement on housing between the two Government partners, the one signed last October by Pedro Sánchez and Pablo Iglesias to carry out the Budgets, spoke of establishing “containment mechanisms, or eventually lowering of prices, both of the new contracts as well as existing contracts “and to contain” unjustified increases in new leases, taking as a reference the price of the previous lease and limiting the increases allowed to the situations contained in the housing law “, two conditions that the socialists believe that it satisfies their proposal.

It even criticizes actions focused on price caps such as those in Paris or Berlin because “they have not shown efficacy”, an argument that is also effective against the type of solutions that United We can demand. Apart from the stressed areas, the PSOE raises at least six other cases of tax reductions. The two largest (consisting of a 70% reduction) are reserved for homes that are assigned to public rental programs or non-profit organizations dedicated to the care of vulnerable households.

Also 20 extra points on the general reduction, which equals that 70%, is proposed to apply to those who rent a house to young people between 18 and 35 years old. And 10 points less (60% in total) to those who take advantage of the aforementioned rent at a limited price or those who have rehabilitated the home. For the latter, the condition is that the rehabilitation has involved an outlay equivalent to at least six months of rent and for a period limited to three years after the reform. Finally, special conditions would also be considered for those who rent to low-income tenants, although the socialist proposal does not detail this reduction and places it as “under study.”

Strong disagreement

United We can received the proposal last night and, after the meeting held this afternoon, it has made it clear that it does not like it at all. He describes it as “antisocial, by promoting that whoever has the most, and who has contributed the most to inflate the bubble, benefits to a greater extent from these incentives sustained with everyone’s money.” And it focuses once again on the large landlords, “constituted in companies such as Blackstone and the rest of the vulture funds”, which it accuses of “increasing rental prices in our country by artificially building a bubble through the retention of empty house and other mechanisms ”. The same sources say that the PSOE’s proposal does not have “any empirical basis endorsed by the Ministry of Finance” and they assure that it does not propose anything in terms of large property owners.

On the latter, another of the points of disagreement between the two Government partners, the Transport proposal does in fact detail some actions. They point out, for example, that the figure of a large homeowner linked to stressed areas can be determined, provided that an owner has “at least 1% of the main rental homes in the area.” Although it only specifies that said statement would oblige them to “collaborate and offer information on the effective use of their properties.”

Finally, the PSOE plan also indicates an action around empty houses, by way of penalizing them through the Real Estate Tax (IBI). Currently that possibility already exists, but as the proposal recalls “it refers to the regional or state legislation, with the force of law, the specification of the parameters.” Translated: very few municipalities apply it or can manage to do so. To promote this, it is intended to “include a clear definition in the legislation regulating the Real Estate Tax.” In other words, the tax regulations themselves would indicate in which cases the Town Councils may consider that a house is empty and apply an extra surcharge to it.