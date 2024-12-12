He assures that Joseba García had hiring capacity at Ineco, where he also worked



12/12/2024



Updated at 7:54 p.m.





The former Minister of Transport José Luis Ábalos declared this Thursday in the Supreme Court that the hiring of Jessica, the woman with whom he had a romantic relationship for several months, in the public company Ineco was a matter of Joseba Garciabrother …









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only