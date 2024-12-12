He assures that Joseba García had hiring capacity at Ineco, where he also worked
The former Minister of Transport José Luis Ábalos declared this Thursday in the Supreme Court that the hiring of Jessica, the woman with whom he had a romantic relationship for several months, in the public company Ineco was a matter of Joseba Garciabrother …
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Ábalos #points #Koldos #brother #hiring #girlfriend #public #company
Leave a Reply