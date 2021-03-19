The Minister of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, José Luis Ábalos, placed the arrival of the AVE to Almería from Murcia on the horizon 2025-26 “although with a lot of effort.” And he indicated that the date of 2023 “that I inherited” was based on an optimistic purpose. “It was rather a wish, but the situation today is different because we have been able to unblock the Lorca section with an informative study that has not been easy and without which it would have been the same if we had executed all the others, because we would not have been able to continue” , He said.

Thus, Ábalos, who yesterday supervised the progress of the railway integration works in the El Puche neighborhood of Almería and the link with the Andarax river section, explained that, once this situation was unblocked, he has ordered Adif to stimulate « all the awards and contracts so that the Murcia-Almería high-speed line receives a strong boost ». At this point, he specified that, after the approval of the informative study of Lorca, the Ministry is working on the tender file for the works of the Lorca-Pulpí axis.

During his speech, he explained that his department has tendered more than 2,119 million euros in the Mediterranean Corridor, of which 1,288 have been allocated to the Murcia-Almería AVE. Specifically for this year, this section will exceed 655 million euros of investment, which means, as he remarked, one out of every three euros budgeted for this corridor.

In his speech, he explained “the many works put in place” to take the AVE to Almería from the Region of Murcia that pass through the underground of the Carmen and Barriomar and Nonduermas stations; in the sections Nonduermas-Sangonera, Pulpí-Vera, Los Arejos-Níjar, Níjar-Río Andarax, the Río Andara-El Puche, and in the integration of the Puche. In addition to those already completed, as he added, referring to the works in Vera-Los Arejos and those already contracted in the Sangonera-Totana and Totana-Lorca sections. He also explained the necessary work planning, «with which it will be avoided to leave Almería without a railway connection, and for which, as soon as Adif completes said functional study, the necessary studies and projects will be carried out to be in a position to undertake the works of the Almería-Granada as soon as the connection through Murcia is in service ».