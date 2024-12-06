The former Minister of Transportation José Luis Ábalos, accused in the Supreme Court for the Koldo case, assures that “in general, everything (Aldama) says is a lie. Some things are true,” denies having “money, assets, or anything” abroad, “neither directly nor through third parties,” and says that “cash payments cannot be proven, because they did not exist.”

“What if I have funds in the Dominican Republic?“What do I have to do with all that?” asks the former socialist leader. in a telephone interview with El Paísin reference to the accusations of the considered commission agent of the plot, Víctor de Aldama.

Ábalos, who will testify on December 12 in the Supreme Court as being investigated for alleged criminal organization, bribery, influence peddling and embezzlementpoints out that “in general, everything (Aldama) says is a lie” although “some things are true” because “for a story to be credible, you always have to tell some truth.”

Furthermore, he denies that he was going to keep an apartment on Paseo de la Castellana in exchange for giving public contracts to certain construction companies: “It’s all a lie. There was a tenant in the apartment. I don’t remember if I signed that contract. But it was impossible to materialize.”

He expresses the same thing about the enjoyment of a chalet in Cádiz, supposedly acquired by the plot: “I can prove that I have a rental contract, that I have paid the monthly payments from my account, that they evicted me, and that there are two Treasury inspections in 2022 and 2023 that prove this,” he says.

He denies knowing anything about the hydrocarbons businesswoman Carmen Pano, who told El Español that she had gone to the second floor of the PSOE headquarters on Ferraz Street in October 2020. to deliver two bags with 90,000 euros in cash in exchange for political favors.





Ábalos feels target of a “media sewer” that you trade with their private life. “Can you imagine what would happen if we accessed the personal WhatsApp of everyone involved in the case? Anything goes with me. Even the smallest thing,” and regrets having become “disposable material”, even involving his family.

For the former minister and former head of the socialist apparatus, his privacy has been “burst” in this process. he feels politically amortized and concludes that his accusation “was predetermined.”

Justice tries to unravel a network who allegedly profited from commissions on mask contracts awarded by public organizations, most of them dependent on Transport, to the company Soluciones de Gestión in the middle of the pandemic for about 54 million euros.