Jésica Rodríguez said Thursday in the Supreme Court that does not know who paid the rental of the luxurious floor of Plaza de España (Madrid) that inhabited between 2019 and 2022, while maintaining a romantic relationship with the then Minister of Transportation, José Luis Ábalos. Likewise, the witness has admitted that she did not go to work in the two public companies that hired her during the mandate of Ábalos.

The rental of the apartment is one of the keys to the investigation to the former minister, focused on the alleged corruption in masks -sale contracts during the pandemic. According to the reports of the Central Operational Unit (UCO) of the Civil Guard, a Testoferro of the Commissioner Víctor de Aldama was responsible for paying for the rent of 2,700 euros per month, allegedly as a consideration of Ábalos in exchange for public awards.

The alleged testaferro in question is Luis Alberto Escolano, a narrow collaborator of Víctor de Aldama whom the commissioner kept in the contacts of his phone as “brother”, charged in the investigation of the Koldo case at the National Court and witness in the Supreme Court. Escolano paid the floor of Plaza de España through a society between March 2019 and the same month of 2022.

As Jésica Rodríguez has admitted to the Supreme Leopold Puente investigating judge, Escolano was his contact when there was a problem or something was broken in the apartment. And, as she has ratified, she found the house through the exassor of Ábalos, Koldo García. However, he has assured that he does not know who really paid for rent. The witness He has disconnected his ex -partner, José Luis Ábalos, from the procedures related to the property from Plaza de España.

Another of the key issues of Rodríguez’s statement have been the two jobs he occupied in companies dependent on the Ministry of Transport and the State Society of Industrial Participations, specifically in INECO and Tragsatec. Jésica Rodríguez too He has disconnected former minister of these hiring That, he says, he managed through Koldo García and his brother Joseba. The witness has affirmed that at no time asked the head of Transport to place her in any position.

Thus, the ancient sentimental couple of the PSOE Secretary of Organization has aligned in its testimony with the Ábalos himself and with his ex -advisor, Koldo García. The latter assured in his statement before the judge that he kept an emotional “link” with Rodríguez and that he was allowed to stay in the luxurious apartment because she went through a situation of housing “emergency”.

The attempt to disconnect them completely from the hiring collides with some evidence collected by the Judicial Police. Among them a conversation via WhatsApp between the minister and the one that was then his advisor. The head of Transportation sent to Garcia a capture of messages that in turn had sent Rodriguez to warn that he was going to expire his contract in Ineco.

The advisor replied: “My mother, I already notified it. This is too much, you have to pass it to another place and then come back, it has been 18 months”. And Ábalos, in turn, told Koldo García to communicate the latter to the aforementioned: “Tell her.” Rodríguez’s hiring in IECO and Tragsatec is only one of the multiple issues that corner the transport minister, in this case as an alleged crime of influence peddling.

Judge Leopoldo Puente also investigates him for an alleged bribery that would have materialized, among other issues, through the payment of the rent of Plaza de España. Apart from Jésica Rodríguez, other signs related to the real estate world are hidden over Ábalos (it was housed in a villa and a floor paid both by the plot) and by the accusations of Aldama, which, which It indicates that the minister received cash commissions worth 400,000 euros.