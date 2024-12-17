Former Minister of Transportation José Luis Ábalos has presented a document to the Supreme Court in which it denies the accusations that Víctor de Aldama leveled against him when he testified voluntarily at the National Court. The report intends to point out “the 25 contradictions” that, it says, the commission agent incurred during that statement, according to the former organizational secretary of the PSOE. However, none of the 85 pages of the document deny the collection of commissions pointed out by the alleged procurer of the Koldo case.

The first point that the former minister focuses on is Aldama’s contact with the Ministry of Transport. Aldama assured in the National Court that it was Koldo García who became interested in him and proposed to him “to have a coffee.” “He was interested in having a more direct relationship with me,” he explained when responding to his lawyer, José Antonio Choclán. But Ábalos includes in the writing fragments of a UCO report in which the “interest” of the commission agent’s brother, Rubén de Aldama, “in introducing Koldo García to his brother Víctor de Aldama” is described. “It is also detected reciprocally Aldama’s interest in meeting the minister“, highlights the Civil Guard report.

On the other hand, The former minister denies Aldama’s version about the minister’s official trip to Oaxaca (Mexico) to visit the construction project of the ‘Mayan Train’. The commission agent assured before the judge of the National Court Ismael Moreno that he had a “personal relationship with Alejandro Murat, the governor of Oaxaca.” And he stated that he had organized the trip himself: “I ask the Government of Mexico for security and I speak with the contacts I have.”

For Ábalos, This is “as false as it is impossible”. “The trip was prepared by the ministry by who at that time was the cabinet’s international advisor, Ricardo Mar.” According to the former minister, Aldama “was never part of the official delegation of the Ministry of Transportation to Mexico, neither in previous meetings nor on trips.”

Another of the issues that Ábalos tries to deny revolves around the presentation of Pepu Hernández’s candidacy for the Madrid City Council in February 2019, the event in which the commission agent was photographed with Pedro Sánchez. “As for this act, I never invited Mr. Aldama since, as it was an open PSOE event for officials, militants and sympathizers, no type of invitation or requirements for attendance were necessary: ​​entry was free,” says the former minister.

According to Víctor de Aldama’s version, the president asked to greet him at that event and, when they took the photo, Pedro Sánchez thanked him for the efforts related to the Mayan Train project. But Ábalos maintains that Sánchez is “perhaps the Spanish president who has had the greatest international presencewith a command of languages, who has not been afraid to move outside our borders.” “Having said all this, why is President Sánchez going to have to thank Mr. Aldama for something? He has not owed him nor does he owe him anything,” concludes the former minister.

In the subsequent folios, Ábalos emphasizes that he never entrusted “no diplomat to Mr. de Aldamaneither as a ‘liaison’, nor as a ‘representative of the PSOE’, not with any other profile.” Thus, the current deputy of the Mixed Group denies the statements of the commission agent in relation to his efforts with the Government of Venezuela.

Ábalos exemplifies this when talking about the recognition of Juan Guaidó as president of Venezuela. “Aldama says that he was in charge of informing Juan Guaidó that in Spain he was going to be supported with recognition in the Congress of Deputies as interim president of Venezuela,” says the minister, who relies on publications from the newspaper ABC to conclude: “John Guaidó does not remember having had any meeting with Aldama He doesn’t even remember him.”

At the National Court, the commission agent assured that the Executive knew that the Venezuelan vice president, Delcy Rodríguez, was going to land in Barajas in January 2020 a month in advance, and they did not prevent it even though the vice president was prohibited from entering the space. Schengen. Regarding this point, Ábalos recalls that this is “a judged fact, sufficiently clarified in courtdefinitively closed by the Constitutional Court”.