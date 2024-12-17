He points out the commission agent for lying and tries to dismantle his statements on issues such as Delcygate, Guaidó or the photo with Pedro Sánchez
The former Minister of Transport José Luis Ábalos has prepared a document for his contribution to the Supreme Court that, over 85 pages, refutes or qualifies the accusations leveled against him by the commission agent. Victor de Aldamadetailing a total…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Ábalos #defends #report #points #contradictions #Aldamas #accusations
Leave a Reply