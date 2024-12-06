Ábalos asks the Supreme Court to delay his statement as he has not been able to access the documentation of the case

The former Minister of Transportation José Luis Ábalos has asked the Supreme Court to delay his statement in the Koldo case, scheduled for December 12, since until this Thursday, December 5, he has not had access to the case due to computer problems and it is difficult for him impossible to study and prepare given its extension.

Legal sources explained to EFE this Friday that these are circumstances beyond the control of Ábalos, whose purpose is to answer the questions of all parties, after not having been able to access the case until this Thursday, after his lawyer appeared for second time to get a copy due to the technical impossibility of accessing the document electronically.

As appears in the document presented before the Second Chamber of the Supreme Court, “after receiving notification of the telematic transfer of the case on the 3rd through the Horus system and verifying the impossibility of opening it, on the 4th they moved to the Chamber to do so. a copy on a pendrive, but it could not be opened either, and that is why they had to request another copy on the 5th, which was delivered to them around 2:00 p.m., and this time it did allow access.”

“Given the extent of the case, transferring it to (…) Ábalos for its study and preparation of the appearance that is scheduled, it is clearly impossible for it to be able to carry out the study of the same, for the purpose to be able to appear with all the guarantees for the exercise of his defense, and to be able to answer all the questions that are asked,” states the document, presented on the 5th, and in which it is requested to take into account that the appearance of the former minister It is voluntary.

Ábalos informed the Supreme Court on December 4 that he would voluntarily testify on the 12th as an investigator for the Koldo case, regarding alleged commissions in public mask contracts in the midst of a pandemic.