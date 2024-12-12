He minimizes his intervention in the rescue of the company and Aldama’s role as interlocutor
The former Minister of Transport José Luis Ábalos responded this Thursday for more than three hours to an interrogation in the Supreme Court where, in addition to denying the bites that Víctor de Aldama charges him or leadership in the plot of the…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Ábalos #affirms #Air #Europa #limited #conveying #concern #Hidalgo #showed
Leave a Reply