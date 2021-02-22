The Secretary of Organization of the PSOE and Minister of Transport, José Luis Ábalos, this Monday. EVA ERCOLANESE / PSOE

Openly, without the slightest intention of denying the evidence, the Secretary of Organization of the PSOE, José Luis Ábalos, has affirmed this Monday that, as it is being seen, there are differences between the PSOE and United We Can. “We are different parties and every day our differences become more apparent; we are different and every day it becomes more evident, but we must put the accent on concrete things ”. This is the paladin recognition of the Minister of Transport on the problems of the coalition Government. These differences seem to be hopeless given the root differences, so they will focus on specific laws.

They get along badly, but the elections gave a result that, according to the PSOE, has left them no other way, so they will continue together. Ábalos has rejected the satisfaction of the PP for the alleged exclusion of United We Can from the negotiation for the renewal of the General Council of the Judiciary. “This matter is handled by the Minister of Justice who represents the entire Government,” he said during a press conference after the blended meeting of the permanent of the federal executive of the party. This week there must be, at least, an agreement for the election of RTVE councilors, since the part that corresponds to the Senate is voted on this Thursday. Negotiations with the PP continue and it remains to be seen if they are not ruined by the continuous references to the PSOE accepting to put Podemos aside, if the formation of Pablo Iglesias asks the socialist wing of the Government for explanations and they add a new problem to the list that already exists.

One of the friction points, regardless of laws such as rent, or the law trans, lies in the response to the violent altercations in the protests for the imprisonment of rapper Pablo Hasél. “Messrs. Echenique and Iglesias have responsibilities and are fully aware of their words and silences,” Ábalos responded about the defense of Pablo Echenique, parliamentary spokesman for United We Can, of the protesters and the silence of the second vice president, Pablo Iglesias. Echenique declared this Monday, shortly after Ábalos’ appearance, that “no one is in favor of burning containers” and has regretted that the debate is not on the problems that beset the country.

“Violence is never, never justifiable, there is no space for violence or ideological alibi that is worth to justify it,” Ábalos has repeatedly pointed out. Even so, “the causes” are not forgotten, the Government is preparing an amendment to the Penal Code so that crimes related to freedom of expression, such as those of the rapper Pablo Hasél, do not carry a prison sentence.

Ábalos does not know, neither does Pablo Echenique, or so they say, if Pedro Sánchez and Pablo Iglesias are going to meet shortly to discuss the strong clashes between the two wings of the Government. Nor will they be the ones to unveil it until such a meeting takes place. And while, the underlying disagreements remain, both in the law trans as in the rental. The Minister of Development has rejected that the law is going to be modified so that rental prices are set. The changes will come by way of tax benefits to lessors if they maintain prices in certain ranges.

The organizing team of the federal congress that the Socialists will celebrate next October has come out of this meeting of the PSOE leadership. Ábalos will be the coordinator and the Deputy Secretary General, Adriana Lastra, will occupy the deputy and political coordination. With them in the team will be Santos Cerdán, deputy planning coordinator, and Maritcha Ruíz, Mariano Moreno, Francisco Salazar, Begoña García Retegui and Milagros Tolón. In that congress there will not be the slightest tension due to the leadership of the party that will fall back on Pedro Sánchez, with full capacity to choose his team.