7/10/2023 – 7:36 pm

The president of the Brazilian Aluminum Association (Abal), Janaina Donas, said that the inclusion in the text of the tax reform of a differentiated treatment for recycled products is a positive point for the sector, which is one of the most recyclers in the country.

At the end of May, Abal released a survey indicating that the sector reached, for the first time, the mark of 100% recycling of aluminum beverage cans. The reuse of this material allows for a 95% reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, in addition to providing significant savings in electricity consumption.

“The inclusion in the text of the reform of a differentiated treatment for recycled products is positive. This is an important agenda for the sector, having this treatment for a product that has this environmental appeal”, said Janaina.

Simplification

Janaina points out that one of the main challenges for Brazilian industry is the complexity of the current tax system, combined with a high tax burden. For this reason, she considers the simplification movement present in PEC 45 – approved in the Chamber of Deputies last Friday, the 7th, to be a positive effort.

Another point emphasized by the spokesperson is the importance of discussing tax relief. Abal estimates that the sector’s tax burden is, on average, close to 36%, according to a study carried out by the association in 2020. “If exemption is not possible, we have to ensure that the tax burden does not increase. We know that, in a context of budget constraints, the discussion on tax reductions becomes increasingly difficult”, said Janaina.























