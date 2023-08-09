Nelson Abadía, despite everything, is not the most popular man in Colombia. Although he is the coach of the Colombian National Team, which has just achieved a historic qualification to the quarterfinals of the 2023 Women’s World Cup, his name does not sound on a par with those of Catalina Usme, Linda Caicedo or Mayra Ramírez.

On the contrary, the coach has been criticized during his process: they point him out for vetoing players in his calls, for delaying in making decisions or making substitutions, and he does not have the charisma before the media, a detail that seems to play a role against him.

However, after commanding the country’s greatest success in a senior women’s World Cup, Abadía exploded over the accusations of banning experienced players, which have been repeated since he led the national team.

Abadía defends itself against the alleged vetoes

“Any renewal, in any country and in any team, always creates controversy, wheal, conflict. In our country it was no exception, there was always talk of situations that were not relevant to football, but extra-football things,” Abadía told an international journalist during his last press conference.

Then he began to talk about issues that in Colombia are given as a fact: “It was said that there were players who were banned, which were not calls; But starting that process, from 2016-2017, was taking them from the age of 12 in a tournament that Difútbol does, which organizes amateur soccer in Colombia.”

Abadía then defended Difútbol, ​​and its president Álvaro González Alzate, leader of the Colombian Football Federation.

“Difútbol, ​​headed by its president Álvaro González Alzate, was the one that started these women’s soccer tournaments 32 years ago. Of those regional selections, we take the Prejuvenil Selection (Under-17); and there is another series of players that we are already bringing to the elderly”, said the DT.

Later, he ‘pulled out his chest’ for the process that is in vogue today.

“I always approached youth players with older Fifa matches. They are generational changes and that is normal. And I had the support of the Federation to do this kind of process (…) I did ‘scouting’ throughout the country, I saw them playing in their (regional) teams, I was collecting information, we were strengthening the minor categories of the National Team ”, he closed.

