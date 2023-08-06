The Colombian National Team works in Melbourne on the details of the duel against Jamaicathis Tuesday (3:00 am Colombian time) for the round of 16 of the 2023 Women’s World Cup. As an old -and good movie- would say ‘Everyone is fine’.

The coach Nelson Abadía, so criticized for not having given rest to the roster that had already beaten Korea (2-0) and Germany (2-1), returned to his reason for not alleviating the burdens of several of his coaches and on the absence of Manuela Vanegas, one of the five warned in the duel against Morocco and the only one absent due to a double yellow card.

Abadía puts its chest in the face of criticism

Nelson Abadía and Germany National Team

“Of the five, four are without a problem. A game situation arose and the yellow card was given, many times it happened that we changed five or six players because we thought we had qualified, it happened to us in Londrina and now in the U-20 World Cup when we could to have another rival and we had to make urgent changes and Italy touched us. We knew what we wanted, football gives you back, Colombia has offered itself, we were able to finish first although it was not with 9 points”, he said in a brief attention to the press at Olympic Park Heidelberg.

“We have alternatives and very good ones, Ana María Guzmán is a player who has been with me for six yearsWe know what he has, his personality and character. from there to there there are other alternatives like Daniela Caracas who works in her club in that area and we are going to see the possibilities, “he explained about that loss of the left side.

It did not seem to him that there was any sign of fatigue in his roster: “He always shows up but the medical team is watching and the physical trainer gives us information and I, seeing the faces of the players, see that they want to be there and that is the important thing. They’re all fine.”

The rival, whom he faced in the 2018 Central Americans and 2019 Pan Americans, is studied: “They have not scored a goal and he has scored one. They know how to defend themselves, they know how to get results, physically and athletically they are strong, but we have other playing characteristics that we have to analyze to plan the game”.

The DT is not worried about the unpopularity in the networks: “I am worried that things are said that have not happened, but they spoke ill of Jesus Christ, they are not going to speak ill of a poor carnal like me; he took me through my 45 years directing“.

The team will have one more practice behind closed doors before the duel against Jamaica, which is expected to mark the first national qualification to the quarterfinals of a Senior World Cup.

