The Belgian-Brazilian multinational beverage and beer company Anheuser-Busch InBev announced this Friday (22.Apr.2022) that it will sell its stake in a joint venture with the Turkish brewery Anadolu Efes. read the communiqué (156 KB).

The world’s largest brewery joins the movement of competitors such as Carlsberg and Heinekenwho also announced the departure of Russia after the invasion of Ukraine.

After the announcement, AB InBev shares fell 1.4%. Anadolu Efes, on the other hand, rose to 5.1% – the best result since December.

The company also said it intends to suspend the license to produce and sell Budweiser in Russia.

With the sale of its stake in joint ventureAB is expected to report non-cash depreciation expense of US$1.1 billion (approximately R$5.1 billion) in the 1st quarter.

The brewery said it will use the proceeds from the sale of its Chernigivske beer to aid relief efforts for Ukrainians. At least US$5 million must be sent. The initiative will take place in Great Britain, Germany, Belgium, France, Brazil and Colombia.