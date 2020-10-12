The ardent batsman AB de Villiers once again showed amazing and scored an unbeaten half-century in the IPL-13 match against Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday. In Sharjah, Virat Kohli’s team Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and decided to bat first and gave KKR a target of 195 runs.

For Bangalore, the flamboyant AB de Villiers scored an unbeaten 73 from 33 balls, playing in a stormy manner. He scored his third half-century of this season. In the match, captain Kohli scored 33 runs in 28 balls and returned unbeaten. Virat and AB shared a 100-run partnership for the third wicket.

See, Bangalore vs Kolkata @ Sharjah, scorecard of the match

Opener Aaron Finch contributed 47 and Devdutt Padikkal contributed 32 runs off 23 balls. AB was once again seen batting in amazing style. He scored his third half-century in the season.

AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli (BCCI)

The famous AB, Mr. 360 degree, rained fours and sixes in every corner of the Sharjah ground. He hit a six off the second ball of the 18th over of Andre Russell and completed his fifty off 23 balls. He hit 5 fours and 6 sixes in his unbeaten innings of 33 balls.



This is the 36th half-century of AB’s IPL career. He has also scored 3 centuries in this prestigious T20 league so far. In his first match of the season, AB scored 51 against the Sunrisers in Dubai while scoring an unbeaten 55 against Mumbai Indians.