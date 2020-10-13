In the 28th match of the Indian Premier League 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 82 runs. The team’s star batsman AB de Villiers played a key role in this victory. De Villiers scored 73 runs off just 33 balls. He hit 5 fours and 6 sixes in his innings. The two sixes were so big that the ball went outside the Sharjah Stadium. A six of De Villiers led to a jam on the streets of Sharjah.The incident is from the 16th over of Bangalore’s innings when KKR pacer Kamlesh Nagerkoti was bowling. The fourth ball of the over was in the range of de Villiers. He shot a hard shot at it. The ball hit a car passing through the road, causing a jam for a while. De Villiers hit another shot off the field. The video of De Villiers’s shot is going viral on social media. On the innings of De Villiers, South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada of Delhi Capitals has also tweeted. Rabada wrote, ‘AB de Villiers, now you are also hitting cars’.

Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers shared a 100-run partnership for the third wicket. Bangalore scored 194 for 2 against Kolkata. Both these batsmen added 83 runs in the last five overs. Virat had scored 33 runs off 28 balls. Kohli hit just one four in his innings and stood at the other end enjoying the aggressive batsman of De Villiers. Kolkata’s team could only manage 112 runs for 9 wickets in 20 overs.