IPL 2020 SRH vs RCB: In his very first match of IPL 2020, AB de Villiers made a noise. In this match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, AB scored 51 runs in 30 balls. However, Kohli could not do anything amazing in this match and returned to the pallions after scoring just 14 runs.

De Villiers hit four fours and two skyscraper sixes in his half-century innings. De Villiers, who came to bat at number four, was run out in the 20th over. Due to this stormy innings by de Villiers, RCB set a big target of 164 runs in front of SRH. However, the opener Devdutt Paddikal also played an important role in this. Paddikal scored a half-century in his debut match.

