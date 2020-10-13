Fear of ending relationship with Lalu Nitish Kumar was skeptical about whether or not to attend any caste rally till the morning of 12 February. Kurmi Chetna Rally was organized by leaders like Satish Kumar, Satish Kumar, Bholanath Singh, Brahmanand Mandal, who were separated by building a leftist fort in Nalanda, Biharsharif, flood area of ​​Nitish. Then Nitish coming from the same caste was invited. In this, dancers like Rabi Roy, Ramthal Chaudhary, Urmila Bane Patel were also called. The anti-Lalu wave swelled in Gandhi Maidan as a huge flood. It was a rebellion, a rebellion, but still an internal rebellion. On the other hand, Lalu Yadav was sitting in the house looking at the intelligence reports and taking accounts of ‘who came – how many people came’, the words must have really risen. Lalu was very keen to know what he was saying and what his demand was. It was most important for him to know whether Nitish decided to join that rally. He was considered to be the most famous Kurmi leader of Bihar and the sourness of his relations with Lalu remained no secret to the world of Patna. If Nitish decides to climb the stage of the Chetna rally, the relationship will become more formal. (Bihar Chunav 2020)

‘Conspiracy against Lalu government’ Journalist Sankarshan Thakur writes about this rally in his book ‘The Brothers Bihari’…. Before the rally, Lalu sent a message to Nitish that if he went to the rally, his act would be considered a rebellion. . Lalu argued that the rally was a conspiracy against his government. If Nitish participates in it, it will be called a betrayal with the purpose of walking together. A walkie-talkie in the hands of a soldier in plain attire was constantly chattering in the lawn behind one of the streets in Patna, where Lalu and his group were sitting. Lalu understood that a large number of people of Kurmi community have gathered in Gandhi Maidan. For him, even more interesting news was about one man: “Aya ji Nitishwa?” Find out where it is ..

Churning at Chhajju Bagh minister’s residence On the other hand, Nitish Kumar was surrounded with some of his friends at Vijay Krishna’s ministerial residence at Vijay Krishna, a short distance from Maidan. Recently, Vijay Krishna had a tip-off with Lalu. He resigned from the ministerial berth and became an active opponent. Vijay Krishna believed that Laloo could be retaliated only by the anger of Kurmis and who could do this job better than Nitish. He called Nitish to his house in the morning. At breakfast and even after that he continued to encourage Nitish to lead the protest march at Gandhi Maidan.

Nitish was asking himself – what will Lalu think? Nitish Kumar News was in a state of uncertainty. He knew that this would not be acceptable to Lalu at all, and his anger would also flare up. Nitish was also well aware that moving a few steps from Chhajju Bagh towards Gandhi Maidan would forever overwhelm him and it would never be possible to step back in that direction. “A few hours of waiting that morning was very painful”, said Vijay Krishna, “The trouble was for Nitish the most. He was well aware that it is no longer possible for him to walk with Lalu Prasad Yadav, but it was difficult for him to dare to say so. He has never been one or two hands-to-face, if someone came to collide on his own, it is a different matter. He was on the verge of running away from Lalu and yet that morning we were asking him and himself what Lalu would think! ”

Nitish was taking time to prepare for the rebellion. Every fifteen minutes Vijay Krishna was sending someone to Gandhi Maidan and asked for a report about the mood of the people gathered there and how much the crowd is there. Every time they get news that more and more people are coming, their enthusiasm is increased and anger is intensified. Lunch was over, but Nitish had not taken any decision yet. Vijay Krishna’s wife put the food on the table, but Nitish did not want to eat. He was swallowing air through a sore throat. “Go”, Vijay Krishna and others urged, “Go right now, you will never get such an opportunity again, such a huge and built platform will never invite you to come again, break the chains of bondage and become an independent Take your new initiative as a human being. If you don’t leave now, you will never be able to go again. Think what Lalu would have thought. He is nervous, his biggest fear is with you. Go!’

..And Nitish gave a warning to Lalu Wherever they were, they were heard through loud speakers through loud speakers, along with the increasing noise of the crowd. Around three o’clock in the afternoon, as Nitish climbed the stage of Chetna rally, the crowd gathered in the ground felt that their purpose was standing in front and then the roar of the crowd roared. Mounted on the stage, Nitish immediately realized that there was no scope for talking round, using words and deception, it was the clock of R or Par. In the beginning of the speech, Nitish tried to defend Lalu. Then some people threw slippers towards the stage. Then Satish Kumar explained to Nitish that the matter should be clear. People from far and wide will not tolerate procrastination, they want to hear about their demands directly. Nitish Rekha had passed away. Now he had given his own test to those who had risen to challenge the Chief Minister. If he misses now, the danger will be doubled. There was no question of looking back, the crowd had come to them on their own, a pot of contradictions had been filled. He no longer needed to make a decision, the decision rode on him. “Don’t want begging”, he thunders, “The government which ignores our interests, that government cannot stay in power” … He shouted out his defiance to Lalu.

Birth of Samata Party against Lalu History was made that day. The cold evening of February 12, 1994 brought trouble for Lalu. Eight months after this rally, the Samata Party was formed under the leadership of Nitish Kumar and George Fernandes. The mixed social equation of non-Yadav OBCs and upper castes was another new experiment in the politics of Bihar. But it was not easy to end the reign of a grassroots leader like Lalu. What happened next will be discussed in the next article. Yes, Nitish must wait another 10 years for Bihar’s power. The same Vijay Krishna meanwhile became Nitish’s staunch enemy. He joined Lalu and defeated Nitish Kumar in the 2004 Lok Sabha elections. After that Nitish Kumar did not contest any election till date. Currently, Vijay Krishna is serving life imprisonment in the transporter massacre.

Bihar Election News: This rally was an injury on Lalu’s self-respect. Attack on their ego. The seeds of this rebellion were sprouting from within the Janata Dal. Lalu, who calls himself a pioneer of social justice, made Yadav (Yadav Vote in Bihar) a new Brahmin. Nitish Kumar (Nitish Kumar), who is leading the protest against this, was sitting on the edge of Gandhi Maidan in Gyanendra Singh Gyanu’s Maruti-800, repeatedly staring at the stage. The Mandal Commission was not new to Bihar. Karpoori Thakur Reservation Policy 24 years ago, by implementing the report of the Mungeri Lal Committee, the OBCs (now EBCs) and backward classes were given separate reservations (OBC vote in Bihar). In 1993, Nitish warned Lalu that tampering with this formula would not tolerate non-Yadav OBCs. Then the wind blew that Lalu is planning to exclude Kurmi-Koeri vote in Bihar from the OBC. Lalu was being given the answer in the Gandhi Maidan.