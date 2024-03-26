AAWireless dongle is a device that allows you to connect your smartphone, via wireless technology, to the car's on-board computer. After a few weeks of testing the product we are ready to give you our opinion.

The packaging

The device arrived in a sealed cardboard envelope just a few days after ordering. The accessories are each arranged inside their own compartment to avoid damage during transport and everything is closed with an anti-opening seal, an indication of the reliability of the manufacturer and the quality of the product.

The packaging and its contents

The accessories present are:

the main device;

the USB cable to connect to the car socket;

the multilingual instruction booklet, including Italian

The booklet might seem a bit sparse, but in reality the installation is so simple and automatic that no particular instructions are needed to start using the AAWireless dongle.

How to connect

The steps to take are, as already mentioned, very simple. It is indeed sufficient connect the USB cable when taking the car, activate the Bluetooth functionality on your smartphone and search for the device. Once paired, the product is ready and working.

At this point the Android Auto icon will appear on the car's on-board computer: you will now be able to view your navigator with 3D maps, satellite view (which, I must admit, is my favourite), night/day or automatic mode. The icons of the apps on the phone are also displayed, such as messaging ones (WhatsApp and Telegram first and foremost).

Without taking your hands off the wheel, with simple voice messages, you can send messages, listen to music and podcasts from Spotify or YouTube, and see the weather forecast directly on the car's computer.

Our test of AAWireless dongle

As I already told you, we tested the product for a couple of weeks intensively and daily before drawing our conclusions. Let's start by saying that the dimensions are so discreet that they allow you to position it easily: we placed it between the computer display and the dashboard.

So small that it can be placed anywhere

The product has an LED that takes on different colors based on the activity status: red if the connection is not active, green when the connection is in progress e blue when it happened.

When the car is started, the device connects in a matter of seconds, the time it takes to fasten your seat belt. The connection remains stable over time, even in long-distance tests, without interruptions or drops in stability. The maps never froze, even using satellite vision which notoriously requires more bandwidth. We also noticed that when listening to music from applications such as YouTube the audio is better than with the direct connection between the smartphone and the car.

You can buy AAWireless dongle on Amazon.