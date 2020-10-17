Aashram Chapter 2: MX Players’ popular webseries Ashram received a very good response from the audience. In such a situation, the makers have announced the release date of the second season of this series. Bobby Deol starrer MX Player’s web series ‘Ashram’, directed by Prakash Jha, is scheduled to be released on MX Player on 11 November 2020. The title of this series is ‘Ashram Chapter 2: The Dark Side’. There is not even a month left for the release of this series.

Let me tell you that this is a crime, thriller based web series. Directed by Prakash Jha, Bobby Deol Starr MX Player’s web series’ Ashram exposes dirty games running in the name of faith and religion. This webseries of 9 episodes keeps the viewers hooked and leaves many questions with entertainment to which the viewers themselves have to find answers.

इस वेब सीरीज की रिलीज के साथ ही इसके दूसरे सीजन की मांग उठने लगी थी. इस वेब सीरीज का पहला सीजन ऐसे मोड़ पर आकर खत्‍म हुआ था, जहां दर्शकों के मन में जिज्ञासा चरम पर पहुंच गई थी. ‘आश्रम’ में निराला बाबा के किरदार में बॉबी देओल शानदार लगे हैं. उन्‍होंने बखूबी इस किरदार को निभाया है. दर्शकों में कहानी को लेकर पैदा हुए रोमांच और जिज्ञासा के अलावा बॉबी देओल के क्रेज को मेकर्स भुनाना चाहते हैं. यही वजह है कि इस वेबसीरीज का अगला सीजन जल्‍द आ रहा है.

