After serials like Aashka Goradia Kusum, Balveer and Dion, Aashka Goradia may not be a part of any show at the moment but she is still in the news. Especially with his bold pictures. Recently, his pictures while doing yoga on the beach have gone viral. In which she is seen flaunting her perfect figure.

The sight of the waves

In the pictures that Aashka has shared with her Instagram account, she is seen playing with waves. Whoever has clicked this photo is a really amazing photographer. This photo is being highly praised on social media.

In the second picture, Aashka Goradia is seen wearing a floral bikini in green color. In this picture of the sea shore, she is doing yoga. At the beginning of the year, this style of TV actress is very pleasing to his fans and he is commenting fiercely on this and also giving his reactions.

Many TV serials have appeared

Aashka Goradia started her career in 2002, 18 years ago. She appeared in a show named ‘Suddenly 37 years later’. After this she joined Sony TV’s hit show ‘Kusum’. Aashka has also been a part of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 4’ and after that she appeared in ‘Bigg Boss’. He got a lot of popularity from this show. Here she lived in the house for more than two and a half months. And were strong contestants. After this she was seen in ‘Balveer’ and recently in ‘Dion’ serial. But at the moment he is not a part of any show.

She has married an American businessman

Aashka Goradia married Brent Goble, an American businessman, in 2017. This marriage was performed by both Christian and Hindu customs. Aashka is living a happy married life today.

