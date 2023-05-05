The president of the Association of Farmers of the West Sinaloa River (AARSP) in Guasave regretted that at this point in the game, where the first harvests of cornIt is incredible that there is still no marketing scheme defined that provides certainty to 100 percent of the Sinaloan producers.

Jesús Rojo Plascencia commented that they expect reciprocity from President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, since the granaries complied with his request to plant more corn than is usual.

Inequality

He pointed out that it is not fair that producers want to be measured with different yardsticks, since they are dedicated to the same thing, which is to put food on the tables of Mexican families and other parts of the world.

“As consumers we have never seen any difference in which producer, small, medium or large, was the one that made it possible to have that food in our mouths; In the same way, there should not be any distinction when paying us for it, ”he explained.

He said that in the last four years international market conditions have generated acceptable prices for producers, that is why they had not turned to see them like today, that they do it to ask for something that is very fair, and why not, many producers they will not be able to continue in that activity.

He reiterated that this issue is a matter of national security that requires government intervention, because corn and wheat are staple foods at the Mexican table.

“It is not something foreign to them having to grant subsidies, compensations or support when there is a drop in the market prices of some products, as mentioned in the Sustainable Rural Development Law”, concluded Rojo Plascencia.