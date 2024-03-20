The actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson could be James Bond in cinema, It is shared on various news portals, although this information is not official. One of the most outstanding roles in Hollywood could be played by this actor in the not distant future.

Sky News and The Sun announce that Aaron Taylor-Johnson could be the next James Bond agent. Supposedly They already offered the actor said project, and although he has not commented on the matter, he would be considering accepting it.

An anonymous source has revealed that Aaron Taylor-Johnson would be excited to be James Bond, Well, his connection with 007 is indisputable and he has had it with said character for many years.

Eon Productions, producer of James Bondwould be working non-stop to bring his next story about this character that has gone around the world to the big screen and many are waiting to see it.

fans of Aaron Taylor Johnson, originally from England, United Kingdom, 33 years old, They react excitedly on social networks about this announcement and think that the actor would be perfect to be the next James Bond.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is famous around the world for his participation in films such as 'Hick-Ass', 'Quicksilver in Avengers: Age of Ultron', 'The Illusionist', 'Savages, 'Anna Karenina' and 'Godzilla', among many more.

