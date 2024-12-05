The British Aaron Taylor-Johnson visited for the first time The Anthill this Wednesday, where he presented his new film, Kraven: the Hunterwhich opens in theaters on December 13.

The action story, set in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, tells of the origin of one of the most iconic villains in the Marvel universe.

“Kraven is pretty good at hunting, but the movie is about how he becomes the Marvel bad guy we all know. It is a hard, violent story with a lot of action,” explained the actor.

But if there is a name that stands out in the film’s cast, it is Russell Crowe, and Pablo Motos wanted to know What had his guest felt when working with the New Zealander?.

“He’s quite intimidating, he’s a legend. “I idolized him when I was little and it has been a dream to be able to play his son,” Taylor-Johnson acknowledged about her partner in the film.

“Kraven is bad, but the viewer takes his side, why do you think this happens?” the Valencian wanted to know. “His methods connect a lot with the people who are watching him”explained the British.

“But there is a moment when it gets out of hand. It’s not a children’s movienot because of the action, but because of the context that surrounds my character,” he added.

The host of the Antena 3 program also wanted to know what tricks the actor had used to play Kraven“Such a tough guy,” he told her.

“The preparation was very demanding, I had to train a lot for months. I think The secret to interpreting him is to find your inner beast“Taylor-Johnson noted.

Next, Motos went on to talk to his guest about the artist’s personal life off-camera: “You live on a farm with your family”he told him.

“Yes, I have two piglets, three cows, two rabbits and several horses. We compost all the animal waste and use it as fertilizer for the crops, I like to be as sustainable as possible in my way of life. My house is a beautiful farm and there is a forest around itdeer, owls… I love living in nature,” he told her.





Finally, the Valencian commented that the actor did not have a cell phone: “Yes, I do, but I wish I didn’t have to take it. It’s true that I went a long time without carrying a phone“he assured.

“But it was all very complicated because they called my wife to locate me, it was a hassle. Now I carry a cell phone because I’m a father. (he has four daughters) and I need to be reachable if they need anything,” he confessed.