Special for the Republic

‘The Chicago 7 trial’ just won the Screen Actors Guild award. In the Oscars it competes for best film and Sacha Baron is nominated. The Republic agreed to a conversation with director Aaron Sorkin and the actor.

How did the idea of ​​making this film come about?

Aaron Sorkin: It all started almost 13 years ago, when Steven Spielberg invited me to his house to discuss a project that he wanted me to write. I wanted to make a movie about that crazy conspiracy trial, to which I replied, “Wow, I wanted to write a movie about this trial for a long time. Count on me”. As soon as I got in my car, I called my dad and said, “Dad, was there some crazy trial in Chicago in 1969?” I did not know anything.

So when did you realize that they had to do the project?

Aaron Sorkin: About a decade later, in 2017, I had my third Oscar nomination for writing ‘Molly’s Game’. It was then that Steven realized that with the state of the country’s cultural and political climate, after the 2016 elections, the time was perfect to resurrect the history of these defiant young Americans, totally willing to stand up. stand by your beliefs.

Was there a similarity with what was experienced in 2016?

Aaron Sorkin: Despite how strikingly similar 1968 and 2016 looked at the time, that parallelism was not at all expected to what the summer of 2020 would bring – the Black Lives Matter movement and the protests against police abuse that continue to sweep across a city. nation that was tired of a year full of news like that. I think the times changed to reflect the script.

Sacha, did you already know the story of Abbie Hoffman?

Sacha Baron Cohen: I was always interested in Abbie Hoffman. When I was in college, my undergraduate thesis was about radical Jews in the civil rights movement in the 1960s. I think he said that the modern revolutionary must go straight to the television station, that there is no way that a group of hippies will win against the National Guard, the Police and armed vehicles. The only way to win is by winning over the public and that can only be achieved in front of cameras.

What was the hardest part of interpreting it?

Baron Cohen: The hardest thing for me was learning the Boston accent; I read many transcripts of him and was impressed with his intelligence. Hoffman along with other defendants paid for the defense of the trial. I think it was very important that these guys went to the universities to do shows where tickets were sold out.