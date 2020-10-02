In the west wing of the White House, after a tangle of carpeted hallways, a succession of bookcases, couches, and landscape paintings, are the Oval Office and those of the closest members of the president’s cabinet. Underneath, in the foundations, the so-called Situation Room, a sanctuary where those who have to make critical decisions meet, the bunker that Kennedy had built in 62, after the failed attempt to invade the Bay of Pigs. Aaron Sorkin knows these spaces well because, by his pen, the fictional president Josiah Bartlet – a democrat, of course – traveled them during the seven seasons (from 1999 to 2006) that the famous series lasted.

Coming soon the scriptwriter of The West Wing of the White House or The Newsroom, winner of an Oscar and four Emmy, will have to see how Donald J. Trump occupies that office, the legacy of Jefferson, Lincoln or Barack Obama and, therefore, writes a letter asking for forgiveness, published by Vanity Fair, addressed to his daughter Roxy, 15, and the girl’s mother, Julia Sorkin.

Still from “The West Wing of the White House”.

It begins by assuming, without restriction, that The results of the US elections change the world they know, and as a parent, the feeling of not being able to protect their loved ones horrifies them. That it is hopeless to him the fear that the bags and the Muslim Americans, of Mexican or African American origin, manifest equally and legitimately. “The most abject stupidity has become glamorous as Trump proclaims himself the voice of the outsiders, the voice that comes to shake things up, “writes Sorkin, then questioning whether anyone has stopped to wonder how the television mogul is going to alter the status quo, the consequences of your policy. “Economists predict a long and deep recession, our NATO allies are shaking, and at ISIS headquarters they are having a party right now.”

Then, after ruling out that intellectuals and progressives should give Trump the pleasure of fantasizing about moving to Canada, he indicates that they have to fight. “We stand up and fight for unprotected families, for equality. We defend the First Amendment [la sección de la constitución que defiende la libertad de expresión y la religiosa]”. Sorkin, after asking politicians not to take a single day off, predicts to his daughter Roxy that Trump, within a year, will have committed something stupid and that they will be able to revoke him. yesterday being America, and we must not forget that the darkest days have always been followed by the brightest hours. “