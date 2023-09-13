Aaron Rodgers of the Jets at the time he injured his Achilles. Vincent Carchietta (USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

All fears have been confirmed. Aaron Rodgers’ first season with the New York Jets has come to an end. An MRI performed this morning has confirmed that the quarterback star tore his Achilles tendon in the first minutes of his home debut against the Buffalo Bills, in the popular Monday Night Football game. The injury threatens the career of the 39-year-old player, who has been named NFL MVP four times and arrived in New York in April generating high expectations for a team that has not won a title in more than half a century.

Rodgers injured his heel on the fourth play. The game, at MetLife Stadium, had started less than four minutes. On a first down and ten yards to go he was sacked by Bills defensive back Leonard Floyd. He quarterback He fell on his left side. The play was not too spectacular, it seemed routine. Rodger stood up immediately. As he took a step he limped, looked at the bench and gave a small nod. He couldn’t continue. The doctors walked him off the field on his own two feet and then put him in a car that took him to the locker room. The player kept his gaze fixed on the ground throughout the journey. These were Rodgers’ tragic first minutes in the green and white of the Jets.

His debut with New York had created enormous expectation in the NFL. The superstar of the American Football League, who spent 18 years in Green Bay, was called to open a brilliant new chapter for a franchise that has endured many bitter moments since lifting the trophy in 1969 thanks to the legend of Joe Namath. The fans predicted a future where they would at least fight for the American conference title. The Jets have not played in the playoffs for twelve years. Rodgers, signed to a two-year, $75 million contract, had a streak of nine wins and zero losses in Monday night games, the league’s premier prime-time television showcase.

At just 24 years old and with three seasons as a professional, Zach Wilson entered the field to replace Rodgers. The young pitcher from BYU University in Utah threw an interception in the first minutes of the game. The Jets receivers corrected the course of a night that looked catastrophic. The Jets came back to beat Josh Allen’s Bills in overtime, by a score of 16-22. Wilson will have to lead the team on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, who showed a dominant style in their first game of the season.

Despite the home win, Jets coach Robert Saleh told reporters that there was concern within the organization about what happened in the first minutes of the game. “We’re worried about his Achilles… The MRI will probably confirm what we think happened, but it’s not good,” Saleh said at the conference.

The bad news was confirmed this morning. The MRI has, for now, shattered hopes that Rodgers will win the Super Bowl award this year. Something that the player invited to dream about in his first press conference after being transferred in April: “This morning, when I came in, I noticed that that Super Bowl III trophy looks a little lonely.” Rodgers accompanied the comment with a mischievous grin.

Now, Rodgers, who won a championship with Green Bay in February 2011, will have to focus on a difficult road to recovery. His injury also puts the Jets on another track, that of finding a pitcher who can help Wilson carry the team during the season.

For New York fans, this Monday’s tragic night has echoes of another cursed game that occurred in September 1999. The quarterback Vinny Testaverde, who had led the Jets to the American Conference finals in January of that year, where they were defeated by the Denver Broncos, tore his Achilles tendon in the debut of the 1999-2000 season against the Patriots. of New England. The most chilling thing of all is that that misfortune also happened on a Monday.

