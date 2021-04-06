Antonio Hidalgo always tries to adapt to rivals and matches, and that is why it is more than rare for him to repeat an eleven in two consecutive days. These changes and nuances, however, for much of the season have not taken much into account both Aarón Rey and Antonio Romero, a situation that has changed in recent weeks. While Rey has already been a regular in the team in recent days, Antonio Romero once again had minutes against Leganés.

And this fact is news by itself, because the footballer did not play a single minute since November 25. After having played the first two league games as a starter, his appearances were scarce until he disappeared completely at the end of November. In total, 19 consecutive games without dressing short. Until this weekend.

With his participation against Leganés, he also showed that he is perfectly qualified to compete. His entry, was not a starter, contributed to change the dynamics of the game and turn the tables in favor of Sabadell. It wasn’t enough, but the team noticed.

The case of Aarón Rey, who was substituted in the first half against Leganés, has already been going on for a few days. Specifically for seven games, in which he has participated in all and several as a starter. A forward who joins the range of attackers available to Hidalgo: Gurutzeta, Stoichkov, Édgar and Querol. Juan Hernández is recovering and Álvaro is still out. Potential above more than enough.