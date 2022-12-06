The fans of “At the bottom there is room” They will remember the actor changes that one of the most beloved characters in the series has had: Jaimito. The first to interpret it was Aaron Picassowho was unable to regain her role for the new season.

Jorge Guerra was his replacement and has been well received by the audience. Remembering the moments of him in “AFHS”Picasso published a funny video with a message for Monica Sanchez. “Mom, why did you forget me”, is the text that the actor sends her on Instagram in the short.

Mónica Sánchez affirmed that Aaron Picasso has already fulfilled his role in “Al fondo hay sitio”

During the premiere of “At the bottom there is room”, Aaron Picasso caught the attention of his followers by revealing that he did 3 castings to return to being jaimito. As is already known, the actor is not part of this season.

For this reason, Monica Sanchez He expressed his opinion regarding this decision. “What happens is that it is another era. Jaimito was a child, he was a rather intermittent character, he didn’t have much history, nothing. He was very funny, because sometimes Jaimito was not there because he had to go to school, he was a minor child. He had to go to school, that’s why he didn’t participate much in the story, ”he commented.